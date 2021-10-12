This Week: Hella Town, Fed Solutions, Evans
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/tonight! Hella Town. The new book, Hella Town, documents how political deals, economic schemes and technological innovations fueled Oakland’s emergence as the urban heart of the Bay Area. Join SPUR for a discussion. Tuesday/tonight! Oct. 12, 5-6 p.m., Federation Brewing, 420 3rd St. A, Oakland.
- Wednesday Federal Solutions to Local Problems. “Solutions San José” invited U.S. Senator Alex Padilla for a conversation with the mayor of San José, Sam Liccardo, as part of its Solutions Silicon Valley program series to discuss how federal programs can help solve local issues. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 12-1 p.m., sign up to attend.
- Wednesday Evans Ave Quick Build. The SFMTA aims to create a safer, more livable Evans Avenue between Cesar Chavez and 3rd streets. Come hear about the plans and give feedback. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 6-7 p.m. Join the virtual open house via Zoom. Webinar ID: 880 5800 8575
- Saturday Family Bike Fair and Learn to Ride. State Assemblymember Phil Ting and Aptos Middle School host the annual Family Bike Fair open to all San Francisco families. Come improve your bike skills, learn about Safe Routes to School, bike safety, and legislation that affects the community. Saturday, Oct. 16, 10-1 p.m. Aptos Middle School, 105 Aptos Avenue, S.F.
- Saturday 2022 Muni Service Network Virtual Open House The SFMTA is developing a proposal for how Muni service will be restored in early 2022. Join the Muni service team for this virtual open house and provide your feedback. Saturday, Oct. 16, 12 p.m. Join the Virtual Open House via Zoom. Webinar ID: 858 2322 5748
- Saturday Basic Bike Mechanics Workshop – Alameda. This indoor, 1-hour class in coordination with the Alameda Free Library is made possible via funding from the Alameda County Transportation Commission. Learn how to make basic adjustments and keep your bike running smooth. Saturday, Oct. 16, 3-4 p.m. Alameda Free Library, 1550 Oak Street, (Stafford Room on 1st Floor), Alameda. Register HERE.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.