Today’s Headlines

Mountain View to Make Castro Street Car Free (MercNews)

San Jose Looks at Ending Downtown Parking Minimums (CBSLocal)

More on Politicians Who Want to Kill HSR (EastBayTimes)

Finally, a Storm Could End Fire Season (SFGate)

Art Makes Point About Sea Level Rise (SFGate)

E-Cargo Bikes are the New Minivans (Outside)

Reckless Driving Displays Out of Control (SFChron)

Trying to Keep S.F. Streets Clean (SFExaminer)

A Marina Around Brooklyn Basin’s Waterfront Park? (SFChron)

Letters: “Common Sense” on Idaho Stop, Jaywalking, Murders of Cyclists (SFChron)

Commentary: Another S.F. Tipping Point to Slow Down, Save Our Streets (SFGate)

