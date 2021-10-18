This Week: J Church, Muni Service, Carrying Things by Bike
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! J Church Accessibility. The SFMTA starts an open house to get feedback on accessibility and transfers from the J Church to other lines at Church and Market. This public hearing runs for two weeks, starting Monday/today, Oct. 18, 7 a.m. Link here.
- Wednesday 2022 Muni Service Network Virtual Open House. The SFMTA is developing a proposal for how Muni service will be restored in early 2022. Join the Muni service team for this virtual open house and provide your feedback. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m. Join the Virtual Open House via Zoom. Webinar ID: 850 8551 5220
- Wednesday Carrying Things by Bike. Bikes are a great tool for transportation and the ability to carry loads of various sizes makes even more types of trips possible. At this workshop Bike East Bay will share tips to help make any size load more manageable. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Oct. 22, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Reforming Zoning. Join SPUR and participate in a conversation about the need for widespread zoning reform, what could replace zoning as we know it and how it could advance real change in our neighborhoods. Friday, Oct. 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. This SFBC class is for children ages 2-5. They will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to use (and they will be sanitizing them between students). Or bring your own. Registration required. Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Golden Gate Avenue, between Leavenworth St. and Jones St., S.F.
- Sunday Golden Gate Park Access & Safety Program: Bike & Talk Tour. Golden Gate Park has been getting a lot of improvements for visitor access and safety, and there are even more planned improvements in the pipeline. Come out and learn more on this easy-paced bike ride with Rec-Park and SFMTA staff. Meet Sunday, October 24, 1:30 p.m., Velo Rouge Cafe, Arguello Blvd at McAllister Street.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.