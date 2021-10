Today’s Headlines

San Francisco’s 15-Minute Neighborhoods (SFExaminer)

Walking Every Street of San Francisco (SFGate)

A Phase of Geary Safety Upgrades Completed (CBSLocal)

More on Tracking Bay Area Transportation Projects (SFChron)

Muni 10-Townsend to Return in 2022 (PotreroView)

Vax Deadline Looms for City Workers (NBCBayArea)

More on S.F. Public Utilities Commission Corruption Charges (SFChron)

New Mixed Use for San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Murder Suspect Forgets to Say “I Didn’t See Her” (EastBayTimes)

Storm Season Has Begun (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Visiting Angel Island (SFChron)

A Dip into Sutro Baths (SFChron)

