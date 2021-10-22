Today’s Headlines

  • Geary Safety Project Complete (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • Nicer Cable Car Terminus Proposed for California Street (SFChron)
  • Hayward Fault Could Hobble BART, Wreck Freeways (LATimes)
  • New SMART Train Manager (CBSLocal)
  • Brightline West’s Interim Plan to Get Trains from Vegas to L.A. (Trains)
  • Oakland Redistricting (SFChron)
  • What Comes After Single-Family Housing? (EastBayTimes)
  • Grubstake Condos is a Go (Hoodline)
  • Merchants Celebrate Relaxing of Mask Rules (Heresay)
  • What it’s Like to Live in a Painted Lady (SFChron)
  • Could Tiny Tourist Cruisers Become Future of Cars? (SFExaminer)

