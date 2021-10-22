Today’s Headlines
- Geary Safety Project Complete (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Nicer Cable Car Terminus Proposed for California Street (SFChron)
- Hayward Fault Could Hobble BART, Wreck Freeways (LATimes)
- New SMART Train Manager (CBSLocal)
- Brightline West’s Interim Plan to Get Trains from Vegas to L.A. (Trains)
- Oakland Redistricting (SFChron)
- What Comes After Single-Family Housing? (EastBayTimes)
- Grubstake Condos is a Go (Hoodline)
- Merchants Celebrate Relaxing of Mask Rules (Heresay)
- What it’s Like to Live in a Painted Lady (SFChron)
- Could Tiny Tourist Cruisers Become Future of Cars? (SFExaminer)
