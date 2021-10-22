Today’s Headlines

Geary Safety Project Complete (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Nicer Cable Car Terminus Proposed for California Street (SFChron)

Hayward Fault Could Hobble BART, Wreck Freeways (LATimes)

New SMART Train Manager (CBSLocal)

Brightline West’s Interim Plan to Get Trains from Vegas to L.A. (Trains)

Oakland Redistricting (SFChron)

What Comes After Single-Family Housing? (EastBayTimes)

Grubstake Condos is a Go (Hoodline)

Merchants Celebrate Relaxing of Mask Rules (Heresay)

What it’s Like to Live in a Painted Lady (SFChron)

Could Tiny Tourist Cruisers Become Future of Cars? (SFExaminer)

