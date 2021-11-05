Today’s Headlines
- More on Deadly Alameda Crash (SFChron)
- More on Wilma Chan’s Life of Public Service (EastBayTimes)
- Proposal Could End Caltrain Governance Stalemate (OnlineRedwoodCity)
- VTA to Expand Senior Transportation (CBSLocal)
- Golden Gate Ferry Seeks Angel Island Route, Fare Hikes (MarinIJ)
- Bike Thieves Arrested, Will Anything be Done? (SFChron)
- Huge New Tower for Folsom? (Socketsite)
- How to Create Missing Middle Housing (BizTimes)
- GM Testing Fully Driverless Taxis (Endgadget)
- How the Automobile Destroyed America’s Cities (FT)
- Commentary: Making the Case for 9,000 New Homes (Berkeleyside)
