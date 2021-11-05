Today’s Headlines

  • More on Deadly Alameda Crash (SFChron)
  • More on Wilma Chan’s Life of Public Service (EastBayTimes)
  • Proposal Could End Caltrain Governance Stalemate (OnlineRedwoodCity)
  • VTA to Expand Senior Transportation (CBSLocal)
  • Golden Gate Ferry Seeks Angel Island Route, Fare Hikes (MarinIJ)
  • Bike Thieves Arrested, Will Anything be Done? (SFChron)
  • Huge New Tower for Folsom? (Socketsite)
  • How to Create Missing Middle Housing (BizTimes)
  • GM Testing Fully Driverless Taxis (Endgadget)
  • How the Automobile Destroyed America’s Cities (FT)
  • Commentary: Making the Case for 9,000 New Homes (Berkeleyside)

