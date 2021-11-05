Today’s Headlines

More on Deadly Alameda Crash (SFChron)

More on Wilma Chan’s Life of Public Service (EastBayTimes)

Proposal Could End Caltrain Governance Stalemate (OnlineRedwoodCity)

VTA to Expand Senior Transportation (CBSLocal)

Golden Gate Ferry Seeks Angel Island Route, Fare Hikes (MarinIJ)

Bike Thieves Arrested, Will Anything be Done? (SFChron)

Huge New Tower for Folsom? (Socketsite)

How to Create Missing Middle Housing (BizTimes)

GM Testing Fully Driverless Taxis (Endgadget)

How the Automobile Destroyed America’s Cities (FT)

Commentary: Making the Case for 9,000 New Homes (Berkeleyside)

