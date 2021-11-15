Today’s Headlines

  • Federal labor department blocks transit funding for California (Governing)
  • How the funding fight could hurt Bay Area transit (SF Chronicle)
  • CA gas prices at record levels (SF Gate)
  • Oakland, Pittsburgh, and Other Citues Are Testing “Universal Basic Mobility” (City Lab)
  • Vax Mandate Blamed for Muni Running Behind Schedule (Chronicle)
  • VTA Sues for San Jose Land for Future BART Station (Merc-News)
  • Election to Replace Chiu in Assembly Set for April (Standard)
  • CA Drought Conditions Worst on Record This Summer (East Bay Times)
  • Plans Move Ahead for $1 Billion Reservoir Project in CoCo County (East Bay Times)
  • ICYMI : Roger’s Taking a Break Through Thanksgiving

