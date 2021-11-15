Today’s Headlines

Federal labor department blocks transit funding for California (Governing)

How the funding fight could hurt Bay Area transit (SF Chronicle)

CA gas prices at record levels (SF Gate)

Oakland, Pittsburgh, and Other Citues Are Testing “Universal Basic Mobility” (City Lab)

Vax Mandate Blamed for Muni Running Behind Schedule (Chronicle)

VTA Sues for San Jose Land for Future BART Station (Merc-News)

Election to Replace Chiu in Assembly Set for April (Standard)

CA Drought Conditions Worst on Record This Summer (East Bay Times)

Plans Move Ahead for $1 Billion Reservoir Project in CoCo County (East Bay Times)

ICYMI : Roger’s Taking a Break Through Thanksgiving

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?