Today’s Headlines
- If You Want Great Highway Closed to Cars, Need to Improve Connecting Transit (Chronicle)
- “Bay Wheels” Bike Share Faces Uncertain Future (Examiner)
- NTSB Investigating Safety on BART (Chronicle)
- Dems Climate Bill Passes the House (Merc-News)
- Editorial: CA Missing the Boat on Climate Change (Merc-News)
- Editorial: If CA Wants to Lead on Climate Needs to Kick Fossil Fuels (Chronicle)
- Drought Going to Be Worse Next Year (Chronicle)
- Study: Half of Ride-Hail Trips Replace Transit Trips, Only 2 Percent To or From Transit (Quartz)
- Other Study: Ride-Hail Has a Negative Effect on Greenhouse Gas Emissions (NRDC)
- Bay Area’s First Bridge Has Been Abandoned for 40 Years (SFGate)
- Consumer Reports : Tesla’s Aren’t Reliable (SF Gate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?