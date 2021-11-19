Today’s Headlines

If You Want Great Highway Closed to Cars, Need to Improve Connecting Transit (Chronicle)

“Bay Wheels” Bike Share Faces Uncertain Future (Examiner)

NTSB Investigating Safety on BART (Chronicle)

Dems Climate Bill Passes the House (Merc-News)

Editorial: CA Missing the Boat on Climate Change (Merc-News)

Editorial: If CA Wants to Lead on Climate Needs to Kick Fossil Fuels (Chronicle)

Drought Going to Be Worse Next Year (Chronicle)

Study: Half of Ride-Hail Trips Replace Transit Trips, Only 2 Percent To or From Transit (Quartz)

Other Study: Ride-Hail Has a Negative Effect on Greenhouse Gas Emissions (NRDC)

Bay Area’s First Bridge Has Been Abandoned for 40 Years (SFGate)

Consumer Reports : Tesla’s Aren’t Reliable (SF Gate)

