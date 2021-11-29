Today’s Headlines

  • Bay Area Transportation Podcast (SFChron)
  • Answers to Bay Area Transit Project Questions (SFChron)
  • City Gives Car Owners Even More ‘Free’ Storage (SFChron)
  • City Mulls Congestion Pricing (PotreroView)
  • Lafayette Adopts Vision Zero (Patch)
  • S.F. Updates Vision Zero (CitiesToday)
  • San Mateo Looks at Autonomous Buses (DailyJournal)
  • Vigil for VTA Shooting (SFChron)
  • Will SMART Control Freight In House? (MarinIJ)
  • S.F. in the 1960s (SFGate)
  • Commentary: High-Speed Rail is Ticket to Cleaner Air (AirQualityMatters)
  • Commentary: Wilma Chan’s Death Underscores Alameda’s Need for Safety (MercNews)

