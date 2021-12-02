Today’s Headlines
- Masks Will Still be Required on Transit Through March (Forbes)
- HSR Opponents Lose Appeal (FresnoBee)
- Another Transit Line Goes Fully Automatic (RailwayAge)
- Development of Redwood City Caltrain Stop (SFChron)
- BART’s Ugly Holiday Sweater (KRON4)
- S.F. Challenges Application to Charge for Robo Taxis (Reuters)
- Jim Frazier to Resign (SFChron)
- Living on the Water (SFGate)
- Berkeley Ends ‘Healthy Streets’ Program (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Let’s be Done with the Office (SFGate)
- Commentary: Can SMART Handle Freight Service? (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Infrastructure Bill Helps the Rich (EastBayTimes)
