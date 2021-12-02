Today’s Headlines

Masks Will Still be Required on Transit Through March (Forbes)

HSR Opponents Lose Appeal (FresnoBee)

Another Transit Line Goes Fully Automatic (RailwayAge)

Development of Redwood City Caltrain Stop (SFChron)

BART’s Ugly Holiday Sweater (KRON4)

S.F. Challenges Application to Charge for Robo Taxis (Reuters)

Jim Frazier to Resign (SFChron)

Living on the Water (SFGate)

Berkeley Ends ‘Healthy Streets’ Program (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Let’s be Done with the Office (SFGate)

Commentary: Can SMART Handle Freight Service? (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Infrastructure Bill Helps the Rich (EastBayTimes)

