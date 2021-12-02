Today’s Headlines

  • Masks Will Still be Required on Transit Through March (Forbes)
  • HSR Opponents Lose Appeal (FresnoBee)
  • Another Transit Line Goes Fully Automatic (RailwayAge)
  • Development of Redwood City Caltrain Stop (SFChron)
  • BART’s Ugly Holiday Sweater (KRON4)
  • S.F. Challenges Application to Charge for Robo Taxis (Reuters)
  • Jim Frazier to Resign (SFChron)
  • Living on the Water (SFGate)
  • Berkeley Ends ‘Healthy Streets’ Program (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Let’s be Done with the Office (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Can SMART Handle Freight Service? (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Infrastructure Bill Helps the Rich (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

