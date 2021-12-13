Op-Ed: Funding & Reforms Needed to Prevent Bay Area Transit Going off a Cliff

A sustainable new source of operations funding for transit is urgently needed to avoid permanent service cuts at all our agencies. Service cuts would be devastating not only to the hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents who rely on transit to get around, making many trips longer and sometimes even impossible. Cuts would also lead to permanent reductions in transit use, pushing anyone who has a choice to drive for all their needs. This would worsen congestion, which has already returned to pre-pandemic levels in many parts of the region and make meeting our transportation emissions reduction goals – which rely on attracting significantly more people to transit – virtually impossible.

To win back riders, transit agencies need to shift their services to rapidly adapt to changing travel patterns. Transit needs to be more time-competitive for all types of trips, not just commutes during rush hour towards downtowns. This means running more service throughout the day and focusing on seamless connectivity between services, with integrated fares, wayfinding, and schedules. Making these changes can ultimately make transit more efficient, but they won’t be easy; they’ll take time, money, unprecedented levels of collaboration – and the establishment of a Network Manager that enables the running of transit as a single network rather than a set of isolated services.

Two paths lie before us. The first – and the path of least resistance – would see each transit agency and county acting in isolation to try to shore up revenue to avoid painful service cuts. We would end up with multiple, overlapping ballot measures across the region to save individual agencies’ service in 2023-2024. San Francisco voters could face up to three separate transit ballot measures within 1 to 2 years: a BART ballot measure, a Caltrain measure, and an SFMTA measure. East Bay Voters may be faced with a BART measure and AC Transit measure, plus even an additional county measure, while Santa Clara County voters would potentially be faced with both Caltrain and VTA measures.