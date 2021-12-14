Today’s Headlines

  • 2022 Muni Service Plan Approved (MassTransit)
  • Bring Trains to Airports and Other Flying Complaints (SFGate)
  • Berkeley Backs off Plan to Charge for Private Car Storage (Berkeleyside)
  • Bay Area Homeless Suffer in the Cold, Rain (SFChron)
  • Price Tag of Affordable Housing (48Hills)
  • New Indoor Mask Mandates (SFChron)
  • Harvey Milk Mural Painted Over (Hoodline)
  • Letters: the DMV and Elderly Drivers (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Infrastructure or Rebates from State Surplus? (SLO.com)
  • Commentary: More and More Ferries (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Is State Screwing Up Energy Regs/Solar Power? (SFChron)

