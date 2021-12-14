Today’s Headlines
- 2022 Muni Service Plan Approved (MassTransit)
- Bring Trains to Airports and Other Flying Complaints (SFGate)
- Berkeley Backs off Plan to Charge for Private Car Storage (Berkeleyside)
- Bay Area Homeless Suffer in the Cold, Rain (SFChron)
- Price Tag of Affordable Housing (48Hills)
- New Indoor Mask Mandates (SFChron)
- Harvey Milk Mural Painted Over (Hoodline)
- Letters: the DMV and Elderly Drivers (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Infrastructure or Rebates from State Surplus? (SLO.com)
- Commentary: More and More Ferries (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Is State Screwing Up Energy Regs/Solar Power? (SFChron)
