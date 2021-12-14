Today’s Headlines

2022 Muni Service Plan Approved (MassTransit)

Bring Trains to Airports and Other Flying Complaints (SFGate)

Berkeley Backs off Plan to Charge for Private Car Storage (Berkeleyside)

Bay Area Homeless Suffer in the Cold, Rain (SFChron)

Price Tag of Affordable Housing (48Hills)

New Indoor Mask Mandates (SFChron)

Harvey Milk Mural Painted Over (Hoodline)

Letters: the DMV and Elderly Drivers (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Infrastructure or Rebates from State Surplus? (SLO.com)

Commentary: More and More Ferries (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Is State Screwing Up Energy Regs/Solar Power? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?