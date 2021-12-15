Today’s Headlines

  • Connect S.F. Vision for Transit (MassTransit)
  • Plan to Quiet Golden Gate Bridge (SFChron)
  • Angel Island Ferry to Continue (MarinIJ)
  • Affordable Apartment Project Near Dublin BART (EastBayTimes)
  • After 55 Traffic Deaths, San Jose’s Vision Zero is Failing (CBSLocal)
  • Driver Gets Six Months for Deadly Hit & Run (DailyJournal)
  • Delayed Parklet (SFExaminer)
  • More Police for Tenderloin? (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • A Second Salesforce Tower? (SFChron)
  • S.F. Exodus isn’t Over (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Mayor Breed’s Tenderloin Response Long Overdue (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: The Bashing of ‘Build Back Better’ (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?