Today’s Headlines
- Connect S.F. Vision for Transit (MassTransit)
- Plan to Quiet Golden Gate Bridge (SFChron)
- Angel Island Ferry to Continue (MarinIJ)
- Affordable Apartment Project Near Dublin BART (EastBayTimes)
- After 55 Traffic Deaths, San Jose’s Vision Zero is Failing (CBSLocal)
- Driver Gets Six Months for Deadly Hit & Run (DailyJournal)
- Delayed Parklet (SFExaminer)
- More Police for Tenderloin? (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- A Second Salesforce Tower? (SFChron)
- S.F. Exodus isn’t Over (SFChron)
- Commentary: Mayor Breed’s Tenderloin Response Long Overdue (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: The Bashing of ‘Build Back Better’ (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?