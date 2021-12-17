Today’s Headlines

  • Return to Full Muni Service Now Possible? (SFChron)
  • More on $400 Million Muni Bond (SFExaminerPatch)
  • U.S. Cities Failing to Address Climate Change (TransportationToday)
  • Two Women to Lead BART Board (BayAreaReporter)
  • California Leads in Clean Energy (USNews)
  • Supes Approve New Sanitation and Streets Dept. (SFExaminer)
  • Fatal Crashes Persisted During Pandemic (SFChron)
  • A’s Waterfront Park to Get Key Vote (SFChron)
  • Driverless Car Crashes in Fremont (SFGate)
  • More on Mayor Breed’s Efforts to Streamline Housing Production (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Safe Parking Helps the Homeless (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: an Urban Hike on Slow Sanchez (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?