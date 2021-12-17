Today’s Headlines
- Return to Full Muni Service Now Possible? (SFChron)
- More on $400 Million Muni Bond (SFExaminer, Patch)
- U.S. Cities Failing to Address Climate Change (TransportationToday)
- Two Women to Lead BART Board (BayAreaReporter)
- California Leads in Clean Energy (USNews)
- Supes Approve New Sanitation and Streets Dept. (SFExaminer)
- Fatal Crashes Persisted During Pandemic (SFChron)
- A’s Waterfront Park to Get Key Vote (SFChron)
- Driverless Car Crashes in Fremont (SFGate)
- More on Mayor Breed’s Efforts to Streamline Housing Production (SFChron)
- Commentary: Safe Parking Helps the Homeless (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: an Urban Hike on Slow Sanchez (SFChron)
