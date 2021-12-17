Today’s Headlines

Return to Full Muni Service Now Possible? (SFChron)

More on $400 Million Muni Bond (SFExaminer, Patch)

U.S. Cities Failing to Address Climate Change (TransportationToday)

Two Women to Lead BART Board (BayAreaReporter)

California Leads in Clean Energy (USNews)

Supes Approve New Sanitation and Streets Dept. (SFExaminer)

Fatal Crashes Persisted During Pandemic (SFChron)

A’s Waterfront Park to Get Key Vote (SFChron)

Driverless Car Crashes in Fremont (SFGate)

More on Mayor Breed’s Efforts to Streamline Housing Production (SFChron)

Commentary: Safe Parking Helps the Homeless (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: an Urban Hike on Slow Sanchez (SFChron)

