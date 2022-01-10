Today’s Headlines

Enforcement Cameras for Bus Lanes (Bloomberg)

More on Omicron and Bay Area Transit Staffing (KPIX)

VTA Approves Three-Year Contract (KPIX)

Techies as Activists in Transportation, Housing (NBCNews)

‘Free’ Parking isn’t Free (CTExaminer)

ADUs Being Build in Wealthy Parts of the City (SFChron)

What Sea-Level Rise Could Look Like by 2050 (SFGate)

Why are San Jose’s Trees Disappearing? (MercNews)

Quirky S.F. (SFGate)

Commentary: Healthcare Needs to Get on Board with Zero Emissions (SFChron)

Commentary: Caltrain on Track to Reform (DailyJournal)

Commentary: Why I’m Not Renewing my Membership to the de Young (SFChron)

