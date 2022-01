Today’s Headlines

BART Trains to Run Until Midnight on Sunday (CBSLocal)

Transit Grants for COVID Response (MassTransit)

Most Energy Efficient Cities (NYTimes)

Cities Ban Oil Drilling, but Keep Widening Roads and Burning Gasoline? (EastBayTimes)

S.F. Expects 15% of Workforce to Remain Work-from-Home (SFChron)

Newsom Housing Plan to Increase Downtown Living (LATimes)

Why Traffic Crashes are Surging (EastBayTimes)

New Mural for Golden Gate Park (SFExaminer)

SFMTA Board Member’s Cancer Diagnosis (SFChron)

Letters: Never Heard of Single-Use Zoning, Parking Minimums, and Other Massive Driving Subsidies/Incentives (NapaValleyRegister)

Commentary: Protected Bike Lanes on Bon Air Bridge (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Unfinished Bullet Train Would be Insult to Fresno (FresnoBee)

