This Week: Progressive Housing, Seamless Transit
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/today! What Does Progressive Housing Policy Look Like? Hear and discuss what progressive housing policies actually look like and how we can all work together to enact them across our region and state. Co-presented by the Housing Action Coalition, Bay Area Council, California YIMBY, East Bay YIMBY, Greenbelt Alliance, Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, Silicon Valley Leadership Group, SPUR, and YIMBY Action. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 4-5 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Seamless Transit Around the Region. Join SPUR to learn about plans to rectify the region’s overly fragmented transit system. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 12:30-1:30. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Gals with Gears. Join the Gals for an easy going and almost flat ride on the streets of Alameda, continuing on to Bay Farm Island for a ride along the beautiful shoreline. Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Starts at Fruitvale BART Station, 3411 East 12th Street, Oakland.
- Saturday Family Cycling Workshop. Join Bike East Bay’s certified instructors for a day of fun games, safety drills, skills building, and a neighborhood ride. This workshop is for kids who are able to ride a bike and ready to take to the paths and roadways with their parents (suggested grade range 2nd-6th). Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Ecole Bilingue De Berkeley Middle School, (Blue top at Grayson and 8th), 901 Grayson Street, Berkeley.
- Saturday Biking in Wet Weather Workshop. This workshop is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists, made possible with funding provided by the Alameda County Transportation Commission in coordination with the Alameda Free Library. Masks/face coverings required. Saturday, Jan. 22, 3-4 p.m. Alameda Free Library, 1550 Oak Street
(Stafford Room on 1st Floor), Alameda.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.