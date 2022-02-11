Today’s Headlines

BART’s Challenging Revenue Outlook (SFChron)

High Speed Rail Exec Gives Update (KQED)

Judge Quashes Attempt to Put Cars Back on Great Walkway Full Time (SFChron)

Bike Trains (Citylab)

More on Permanent Review Exemption for Bike Lanes, Transit (SFBay)

Road Hogs Still Want Every Inch of San Francisco (KRON4)

Motorist Drives Land Rover in Oncoming Lane, Kills Cyclist (EastBayTimes)

101 Express Lanes Open (KPIX5)

Amtrak’s New Locomotives (TransportationToday)

BART’s Optical Illusion (SFGate)

Commentary: Unions Should Support Smart Growth/Urban Villages (Planetizen)

Commentary: Turn Vacant Offices into Homes (SFExaminer)

