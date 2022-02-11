Today’s Headlines
- BART’s Challenging Revenue Outlook (SFChron)
- High Speed Rail Exec Gives Update (KQED)
- Judge Quashes Attempt to Put Cars Back on Great Walkway Full Time (SFChron)
- Bike Trains (Citylab)
- More on Permanent Review Exemption for Bike Lanes, Transit (SFBay)
- Road Hogs Still Want Every Inch of San Francisco (KRON4)
- Motorist Drives Land Rover in Oncoming Lane, Kills Cyclist (EastBayTimes)
- 101 Express Lanes Open (KPIX5)
- Amtrak’s New Locomotives (TransportationToday)
- BART’s Optical Illusion (SFGate)
- Commentary: Unions Should Support Smart Growth/Urban Villages (Planetizen)
- Commentary: Turn Vacant Offices into Homes (SFExaminer)
