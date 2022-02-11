Today’s Headlines

  • BART’s Challenging Revenue Outlook (SFChron)
  • High Speed Rail Exec Gives Update (KQED)
  • Judge Quashes Attempt to Put Cars Back on Great Walkway Full Time (SFChron)
  • Bike Trains (Citylab)
  • More on Permanent Review Exemption for Bike Lanes, Transit (SFBay)
  • Road Hogs Still Want Every Inch of San Francisco (KRON4)
  • Motorist Drives Land Rover in Oncoming Lane, Kills Cyclist (EastBayTimes)
  • 101 Express Lanes Open (KPIX5)
  • Amtrak’s New Locomotives (TransportationToday)
  • BART’s Optical Illusion (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Unions Should Support Smart Growth/Urban Villages (Planetizen)
  • Commentary: Turn Vacant Offices into Homes (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

