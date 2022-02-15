Today’s Headlines

Muni Bus Shelters to Stop Displaying Arrival Info (MassTransit)

Projects to be Funded Under Infrastructure Spending (MassTransit)

More on Redwood City Ferry Project (DailyJournal, KTVU)

More on Judge Supporting Great Walkway, J.F.K. Promenade (SFExaminer)

Motorists Keep Killing in San Jose (SFChron)

Parklet Destroyed by Vandal (SFChron)

Driver Charged with Killing Alameda Pedestrian Skips Bail (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Mandelman Looks to Bring Fourplexes (BizTimes)

Silly Excuses to Block Housing (SFChron)

Tall Building, More Apartments Coming to Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Moraga Opens New Bridge with No Bike Lanes, Sidewalk on One Side (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Fox News’s Upsidedown Attack on Cities (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?