Today’s Headlines
- Muni Bus Shelters to Stop Displaying Arrival Info (MassTransit)
- Projects to be Funded Under Infrastructure Spending (MassTransit)
- More on Redwood City Ferry Project (DailyJournal, KTVU)
- More on Judge Supporting Great Walkway, J.F.K. Promenade (SFExaminer)
- Motorists Keep Killing in San Jose (SFChron)
- Parklet Destroyed by Vandal (SFChron)
- Driver Charged with Killing Alameda Pedestrian Skips Bail (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Mandelman Looks to Bring Fourplexes (BizTimes)
- Silly Excuses to Block Housing (SFChron)
- Tall Building, More Apartments Coming to Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Moraga Opens New Bridge with No Bike Lanes, Sidewalk on One Side (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Fox News’s Upsidedown Attack on Cities (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
