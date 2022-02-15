Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Bus Shelters to Stop Displaying Arrival Info (MassTransit)
  • Projects to be Funded Under Infrastructure Spending (MassTransit)
  • More on Redwood City Ferry Project (DailyJournalKTVU)
  • More on Judge Supporting Great Walkway, J.F.K. Promenade (SFExaminer)
  • Motorists Keep Killing in San Jose (SFChron)
  • Parklet Destroyed by Vandal (SFChron)
  • Driver Charged with Killing Alameda Pedestrian Skips Bail (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Mandelman Looks to Bring Fourplexes (BizTimes)
  • Silly Excuses to Block Housing (SFChron)
  • Tall Building, More Apartments Coming to Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Moraga Opens New Bridge with No Bike Lanes, Sidewalk on One Side (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Fox News’s Upsidedown Attack on Cities (SFExaminer)

