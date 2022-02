Today’s Headlines

San Francisco Weighs Running Own Bike Share (SFChron)

BART Accepts New Train Orders Again (RailwayAge)

San Jose BART Extension Delayed (EastBayTimes)

Free Muni, Free Private Car Storage for Lunar New Year (SFChron)

Fixing San Pablo Avenue (Oaklandside)

How Cities Compare for Time Wasted in Traffic (Fox5)

Funding S.F.’s Department of the Environment (SFExaminer)

Oakland Certifies New Ballpark (EastBayTimes)

S.F.’s Ranking as a City Where Homes Sell Over Asking (SFChron)

Monclair Village Street to be Made Into Events Space (Oaklandside)

Whole Foods Opening Next Month in Mid Market (Hoodline)

Letter: Please Widen Roads and Continue Subsidizing Driving (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog will not publish on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 21