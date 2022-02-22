This Week: Board Meeting, San Mateo, Decarbonize
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/tonight! S.F. Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SF Bicycle Coalition members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday/tonight, Feb 22. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday/tonight! The San Mateo City Council/North Central Bike Lanes Project. At its regular meeting, the council will receive a staff update and hear from the public about a major bike lane project. Apparently, many residents on some of the streets involved would rather cyclists continue to be injured or killed to avoid giving up street parking. Tuesday/tonight, Feb 22. 7 p.m. Join via Zoom. Or send comments to: clerk@cityofsanmateo.org until 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
- Thursday How to Decarbonize a Building. The newly released Building Decarbonization Practice Guide from the William J. Worthen Foundation provides a template on how to build low-carbon buildings. Join SPUR to hear about its recommendations. Thursday, Feb. 24, 12:30-1:30. Register for the Zoom link.
- Thursday Central Subway Community Advisory/Update. Hear an update on construction of the Central Subway. Thursday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. Contact Enrique Aguilar, Public Information Officer, Enrique.Aguilar@SFMTA.com, 414-646-2395 for information on how to attend.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Feb. 25, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Bay Trail Ride. Bike East Bay’s first spring ride of the year is a flat cruise from MacArthur BART to El Cerrito Plaza by way of the Bay Bridge path and then continuing up the Bay Trail to Point Isabel, approximately 20 miles. Saturday, Feb. 26, 10-2 p.m. Starts at MacArthur BART Station, 555 40th Street, Oakland.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.