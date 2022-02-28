This Week: Parking, Youth Transportation, Housing Density
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! Coming to Terms with the Bay Area’s Parking Problem. San Francisco has enough parking spots that if they were placed end-to-end they would wrap around the world more than twice. But motorists always want more. Join SPUR to hear how S.F. can break this destructive addiction. Monday/today! Feb. 28, 12:30-1:30. Register for Zoom the link.
- Monday/tonight! Youth Transportation Advisory Committee. SFMTA’s YTAB helps get input for policies and practices to help the agency serve young people and a future generation of transit riders. Monday/tonight! Feb. 28, 6-8 p.m. Click to join the meeting. Or call in: +1 415-915-0757,105850068#
- Thursday Increasing Housing Density. In September 2021, California legislators passed the California Housing Opportunity and More Efficiency (HOME) Act — more commonly known as Senate Bill 9 (SB 9) — to address California’s ongoing housing crisis. Join SPUR to hear how this law can be put to use to help solve the housing crisis. Thursday, March 3, 12:30-1:30. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday We Bike Book Club. The club meets the first Thursday of each month. Co-hosted by the Oakland Public Library and Bike East Bay. Thursday, March 3, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for the Zoom link.
- Saturday Adult Learn to Ride. Instructors will work one-on-one to assist participants in learning the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join the wait list.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.