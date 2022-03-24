Today’s Headlines
- Lateefah Simon Reinstated to BART Board (EastBayTimes, Berkeleyside, CBSLocal)
- More Funds for Caltrain Electrification, Grade Seps (DailyJournal)
- Interview with Head of California Transportation Commission (Politico)
- More on Newsom’s Giveaway to Drivers (SFGate, SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Giveaway to Drivers, While S.F. Preps ‘Clean Air’ Centers (SFExaminer)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Marina District (KRON4)
- No More Free Personal Car Storage Around Lake Merritt? (Oaklandside)
- Community Involvement in Congestion Pricing (Governing)
- Seeking Affordable Housing on Public Oakland Properties (Oaklandside)
- Demand for Tiny Homes (SFChron)
- Tenderloin Gets Rid of Noisy Chicken (Hoodline)
- Letters: Reality Check on Gas Prices (EastBayTimes)
