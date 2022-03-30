Today’s Headlines
- BART Service to Remain Steady (SFExaminer)
- Big Local Transit Projects Biden Wants to Fund (Route50)
- $200 Million for BART Silicon Valley Extension (SFExaminer)
- Cities Forced to Allow Housing on BART Lots (KPIX5)
- Cable Cars Temporarily Stopped (CBSLocal)
- Hopkins Street Redesign (Berkeleyside)
- Bay Area Residents Ditching Cars for Bikes (KTVU, CBSLocal)
- More on Speed Cameras (ABC7)
- San Francisco with 80k More Homes? (SFExaminer)
- Richmond Hit & Run Killing was Intentional (EastBayTimes)
- Uber/Taxi Partnership (FoxBusiness)
- Dems Propose Tax on Gas Suppliers (CalMatters)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?