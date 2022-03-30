Today’s Headlines

  • BART Service to Remain Steady (SFExaminer)
  • Big Local Transit Projects Biden Wants to Fund (Route50)
  • $200 Million for BART Silicon Valley Extension (SFExaminer)
  • Cities Forced to Allow Housing on BART Lots (KPIX5)
  • Cable Cars Temporarily Stopped (CBSLocal)
  • Hopkins Street Redesign (Berkeleyside)
  • Bay Area Residents Ditching Cars for Bikes (KTVU, CBSLocal)
  • More on Speed Cameras (ABC7)
  • San Francisco with 80k More Homes? (SFExaminer)
  • Richmond Hit & Run Killing was Intentional (EastBayTimes)
  • Uber/Taxi Partnership (FoxBusiness)
  • Dems Propose Tax on Gas Suppliers (CalMatters)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?