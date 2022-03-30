Today’s Headlines

BART Service to Remain Steady (SFExaminer)

Big Local Transit Projects Biden Wants to Fund (Route50)

$200 Million for BART Silicon Valley Extension (SFExaminer)

Cities Forced to Allow Housing on BART Lots (KPIX5)

Cable Cars Temporarily Stopped (CBSLocal)

Hopkins Street Redesign (Berkeleyside)

Bay Area Residents Ditching Cars for Bikes (KTVU, CBSLocal)

More on Speed Cameras (ABC7)

San Francisco with 80k More Homes? (SFExaminer)

Richmond Hit & Run Killing was Intentional (EastBayTimes)

Uber/Taxi Partnership (FoxBusiness)

Dems Propose Tax on Gas Suppliers (CalMatters)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?