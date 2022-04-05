Today’s Headlines
- How Much do you Save by Taking BART over Driving? (SFGate)
- Monies for Amtrak, Electric Buses (SmartCities)
- Home Owners Have Lower Costs Living Near Transit (Route50)
- ‘Crazy’ Income Needed to Buy a Home (SFChron)
- More on Outer Sunset Air Quality (Hoodline)
- San Francisco’s Economic Recovery (SFExaminer)
- More on San Francisco Leading ‘Work from Home’ (SFGate)
- 1950s Census Data (Oaklandside)
- Marin Forced to Plan for Housing (MarinIJ)
- Letters: End Tyranny of the Automobile (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Restore San Jose Traffic Enforcement (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: New Manager for SMART (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?