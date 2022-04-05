Today’s Headlines

How Much do you Save by Taking BART over Driving? (SFGate)

Monies for Amtrak, Electric Buses (SmartCities)

Home Owners Have Lower Costs Living Near Transit (Route50)

‘Crazy’ Income Needed to Buy a Home (SFChron)

More on Outer Sunset Air Quality (Hoodline)

San Francisco’s Economic Recovery (SFExaminer)

More on San Francisco Leading ‘Work from Home’ (SFGate)

1950s Census Data (Oaklandside)

Marin Forced to Plan for Housing (MarinIJ)

Letters: End Tyranny of the Automobile (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Restore San Jose Traffic Enforcement (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: New Manager for SMART (MarinIJ)

