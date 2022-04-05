Today’s Headlines

  • How Much do you Save by Taking BART over Driving? (SFGate)
  • Monies for Amtrak, Electric Buses (SmartCities)
  • Home Owners Have Lower Costs Living Near Transit (Route50)
  • ‘Crazy’ Income Needed to Buy a Home (SFChron)
  • More on Outer Sunset Air Quality (Hoodline)
  • San Francisco’s Economic Recovery (SFExaminer)
  • More on San Francisco Leading ‘Work from Home’ (SFGate)
  • 1950s Census Data (Oaklandside)
  • Marin Forced to Plan for Housing (MarinIJ)
  • Letters: End Tyranny of the Automobile (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Restore San Jose Traffic Enforcement (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: New Manager for SMART (MarinIJ)

