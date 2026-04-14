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today's headlines

Headlines, April 14

8:40 AM PDT on April 14, 2026
Headlines, April 14
  • Why are BART SFO Fares so High? (SFChron, Hoodline)
  • BART Hits Record Ridership (SFGate)
  • More on former Oakland Mayor Running Bay Area Council (Oaklandside)
  • Program to Subsidize Bikes a Little Bit Instead of Cars (CBSLocal)
  • Can’t Build Bike Lanes for New Palo Alto Development? (PaloAltoOnline)
  • More on Charging People to Store Private Vehicles on Public Land, Even on Sundays (EastBayTimes)
  • Marin Extends Paratransit Support (MarinIJ)
  • Park Presidio Bypass Has Most Speeders (SFStandard)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian at Mission and South Van Ness (Mission Local, KTVU)
  • Charges for Driver who Killed Toddler in Mission Bay (KTVU)
  • Billionaires Backing Lurie (MissionLocal)

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