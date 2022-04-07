Today’s Headlines

  • Where do Supes Stand on J.F.K. Promenade? (SFChron)
  • Oakland’s Basic Mobility Pilot (SmartCities)
  • What Big Cities can Learn about Rural Transit (SmartCities)
  • More Grim News on Climate Change (SFExaminer)
  • Golden Gate Greenway (Hoodline)
  • Urban Forest to be Planted by Entrance to Bay Bridge (SFExaminer)
  • U.S. Representative to Host Transportation Talk (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Taxis Joining Uber Platform (SFBay)
  • San Rafael Housing Planning (MarinIJ)
  • Best Day Ever in the Richmond District (SFChron)
  • Letters: the Cost of Fossil Fuels (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: A Wall of Skyscrapers Along Ocean Beach? (SFChron)

