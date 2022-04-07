Today’s Headlines
- Where do Supes Stand on J.F.K. Promenade? (SFChron)
- Oakland’s Basic Mobility Pilot (SmartCities)
- What Big Cities can Learn about Rural Transit (SmartCities)
- More Grim News on Climate Change (SFExaminer)
- Golden Gate Greenway (Hoodline)
- Urban Forest to be Planted by Entrance to Bay Bridge (SFExaminer)
- U.S. Representative to Host Transportation Talk (EastBayTimes)
- More on Taxis Joining Uber Platform (SFBay)
- San Rafael Housing Planning (MarinIJ)
- Best Day Ever in the Richmond District (SFChron)
- Letters: the Cost of Fossil Fuels (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: A Wall of Skyscrapers Along Ocean Beach? (SFChron)
