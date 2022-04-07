Today’s Headlines

Where do Supes Stand on J.F.K. Promenade? (SFChron)

Oakland’s Basic Mobility Pilot (SmartCities)

What Big Cities can Learn about Rural Transit (SmartCities)

More Grim News on Climate Change (SFExaminer)

Golden Gate Greenway (Hoodline)

Urban Forest to be Planted by Entrance to Bay Bridge (SFExaminer)

U.S. Representative to Host Transportation Talk (EastBayTimes)

More on Taxis Joining Uber Platform (SFBay)

San Rafael Housing Planning (MarinIJ)

Best Day Ever in the Richmond District (SFChron)

Letters: the Cost of Fossil Fuels (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: A Wall of Skyscrapers Along Ocean Beach? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?