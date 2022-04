Today’s Headlines

Plans for BART Station Housing Move Forward (SFChron, Berkeleyside)

Amtrak Regional Rail Operator Joins Union Pacific, Sues to Stop Howard Terminal Ballpark Plan (MercNews, Hoodline)

20 MPH Signs Go Up on Ocean Ave (InglesideLight, SFBay)

Driver Kills Two in San Jose (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Will State Accept S.F.’s Big Housing Plan? (SFChron)

Housing Policy Behind Redistricting (SFChron)

News Anchor Facing DUI Charges for Oakland Wreck (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Uber for Plane and Train Tickets too? (PortugalNews)

War in Ukraine Scrambling Climate Change Fight (CNN)

Commentary: Fossil Fuels are Killing Us (MarinIJ)

Commentary: How to Stop Global Warming (DailyJournal)

