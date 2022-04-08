Weekend Roundup: Final JFK Vote, Sunday Streets ...and Seamless to dress up as transit agencies and run in Bay to Breakers

Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend.

Supes to Vote on J.F.K. Promenade April 26

At long last, the day of reckoning is near for the final decision on keeping J.F.K. car-free and creating a safe place for cyclists, roller skaters, and kids to recreate and move through Golden Gate Park. From the advocates at Walk San Francisco:

On Tuesday, April 26, the Board of Supervisors will vote on JFK Drive legislation and determine the fate of car-free JFK. In March, Mayor Breed introduced legislation in that would make the current 1.5 miles of car-free JFK permanent, with a suite of solutions for accessibility, equity, safety, and mobility for Golden Gate Park. Yesterday, Supervisor Chan introduced competing legislation that would bring dangerous traffic back to ⅔ of the section of JFK Drive that’s currently car-free. That means this is it — our last chance to overwhelm Supervisors with support for a 100% car-free JFK to get the 6+ votes needed for permanence. So let’s do this!

Be sure to mark your calendars. Again, Tuesday, April 26. And be sure to check out Walk San Francisco’s action page for the JFK Promenade.

Sunday Streets Tenderloin–S.F.’s favorite open-streets event returns

It’s been many years thanks to the COVID-19 crisis, but this weekend Sunday Streets will return, starting in the Tenderloin. From Livable City:

On April 10th, 2022, Sunday Streets SF will open up the streets of Tenderloin for an afternoon of fun for the whole family. Taking place on Larkin St, Golden Gate Ave and Ellis St, neighbors and visitors alike will have over a mile of car-free streets to enjoy.

Sunday Streets will be back to its normal schedule, with events in the Bayview, Excelsior, and the Mission coming later in the summer. Be sure to get back out there and enjoy a Sunday of fun on streets normally monopolized by car traffic.

Run BART, Caltrain, Muni, Run!

Seamless Bay Area, the folks who are trying to get the Bay Area’s 29 transit operators to play nice together with a unified fare structure, coordinated schedules, and free transfers, is recruiting people to dress up as their favorite transit agency for the upcoming Bay to Breaker’s run. From a Seamless release:

Lace up your running shoes and put on your best transit-themed costume — it’s time for the first Bay to Breakers in three years, and Seamless Bay Area is calling on everyone who loves transit to join the fun! The countdown is on for one of San Francisco’s most iconic races across the city on May 15, 2022 and we need the help of the Seamless community to dress up as all 27 transit agencies that operate across the Bay Area. Bay to Breakers is a longstanding San Francisco celebration, with a 7.5 mile route from the San Francisco Bay to the breakers on Ocean Beach, a tradition to dress-up in costume, and an inclusive culture where people participate for any amount of the route.

So if you’re a runner and you care about Bay Area transit, sign up here.