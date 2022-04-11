Today’s Headlines

BART’s Potential Conflict of Interest in Bid (SFChron)

Officials Celebrate South S.F. Caltrain Improvements (DailyJournal)

More on Attempts to End J.F.K. Promenade (RichmondReview)

U.S. Vision Zero is Failing (Bloomberg)

What Happens When Cops Pull Over a Driverless Car (Verge)

How S.F. Became a Testing Ground for AVs (SFExaminer)

Hit and Run Red Pickup Truck Driver Kills Two (ABC7)

Threats of Inflation and Environmental Decline on Cal Economy (NBBizJournal)

Oil Fire Could Push Gas Prices Higher (CBSLocal)

Living Seawall Coming to Embarcadero (SFist)

Muni-Themed Soap Box Car (SFGate)

Which Bay Area Cities Have Changed Most? (SFGate)

