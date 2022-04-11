Today’s Headlines

  • BART’s Potential Conflict of Interest in Bid (SFChron)
  • Officials Celebrate South S.F. Caltrain Improvements (DailyJournal)
  • More on Attempts to End J.F.K. Promenade (RichmondReview)
  • U.S. Vision Zero is Failing (Bloomberg)
  • What Happens When Cops Pull Over a Driverless Car (Verge)
  • How S.F. Became a Testing Ground for AVs (SFExaminer)
  • Hit and Run Red Pickup Truck Driver Kills Two (ABC7)
  • Threats of Inflation and Environmental Decline on Cal Economy (NBBizJournal)
  • Oil Fire Could Push Gas Prices Higher (CBSLocal)
  • Living Seawall Coming to Embarcadero (SFist)
  • Muni-Themed Soap Box Car (SFGate)
  • Which Bay Area Cities Have Changed Most? (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?