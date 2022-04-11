Today’s Headlines
- BART’s Potential Conflict of Interest in Bid (SFChron)
- Officials Celebrate South S.F. Caltrain Improvements (DailyJournal)
- More on Attempts to End J.F.K. Promenade (RichmondReview)
- U.S. Vision Zero is Failing (Bloomberg)
- What Happens When Cops Pull Over a Driverless Car (Verge)
- How S.F. Became a Testing Ground for AVs (SFExaminer)
- Hit and Run Red Pickup Truck Driver Kills Two (ABC7)
- Threats of Inflation and Environmental Decline on Cal Economy (NBBizJournal)
- Oil Fire Could Push Gas Prices Higher (CBSLocal)
- Living Seawall Coming to Embarcadero (SFist)
- Muni-Themed Soap Box Car (SFGate)
- Which Bay Area Cities Have Changed Most? (SFGate)
