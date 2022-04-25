This Week: J.F.K., Board Meeting, Treasure Island
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Rally to Preserve J.F.K. Promenade! This is it: the Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to preserve the J.F.K. Promenade or turn it back over to speeding, cut-through motorists. Join a Walk S.F. rally on the steps of S.F. City Hall to show support. Tuesday, April 26, 8-9 a.m. (a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors follows, call-in number is 415-655-0001/ Meeting ID: 2486 137 0759 # #). Steps of City Hall, San Francisco.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, April 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Tour of Treasure Island. Join SPUR for a tour of developments on Treasure Island. Wednesday, April 27, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registrants will be sent location info.
- Wednesday Urban Cycling 101. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards in this two-hour, online workshop for adults and teens. Wednesday, April 27, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Mission Bay Transportation Advisory Committee. This citizen advisory body provides input to the SFMTA, Department of Public Works, and other decision makers on allocation of monies in the Mission Bay Transportation Improvement Fund. Thursday, April 28, 10 a.m. Join via MS Teams or call in 415-915-0757, phone conference ID: 751 824 269#
- Thursday Van Ness BRT Community Advisory Committee. Major upgrades have been made on Van Ness Avenue. Come hear from the SFMTA about progress there and offer comments and concerns. Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m. Join via Microsoft Teams or call in 415-915-0757, phone conference ID 644 209 274#
- Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. This SFBC class is for children ages 2-5. They will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to use (and they will be sanitizing them between students). Or bring your own. Registration is not required. Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 5845 Mission Street, S.F.
