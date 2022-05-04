Today’s Headlines

Van Ness BRT Getting High Marks (CBSLocal)

Muni Modernization Program (MassTransit)

Officials Tried to Hide BART Extension Costs (EastBayTimes)

What’s on the June Ballot? (SFChron)

Where Sea Level Rise Can’t be Fought (SFExaminer)

Biking to the Rosie the Riveter Museum (EastBayTimes)

Report Supports Howard Terminal for Baseball Stadium (CBSLocal)

Norm Mineta Obit (CBSLocal)

Underrated Bay Area Landmarks (SFChron)

More on That Old Film of Market Street (ModernMet)

Letters: Fremont Teacher Taught Reckless (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?