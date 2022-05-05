Today’s Headlines

Lighting Up Valencia (SFExaminer)

Monorails and Other Early Visions for BART (RailwayAge)

Car Crashes are Rarely “Accidents” (SFExaminer)

What’s on the Ballot (SFChron)

Oakland Considers 1,000-Person Homeless Shelter (EastBayTimes)

300 Affordable Housing Units in S.F. Remain Empty (SFChron)

Bay Area Housing, Pittsburgh, PA Only City That’s Truly “Affordable” (SFChron)

Walking Still Prohibited on Bay Bridge, in Case Anybody Forgot (SFChron)

Contra Costa Approves “Renewable” Fuel Refinery (DanvilleSanRamon)

More on Passing of Norm Mineta (EastBayTimes)

Letters: Road Diets, “Jay” Walking (EastBayTimes)

