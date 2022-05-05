Today’s Headlines

  • Lighting Up Valencia (SFExaminer)
  • Monorails and Other Early Visions for BART (RailwayAge)
  • Car Crashes are Rarely “Accidents” (SFExaminer)
  • What’s on the Ballot (SFChron)
  • Oakland Considers 1,000-Person Homeless Shelter (EastBayTimes)
  • 300 Affordable Housing Units in S.F. Remain Empty (SFChron)
  • Bay Area Housing, Pittsburgh, PA Only City That’s Truly “Affordable” (SFChron)
  • Walking Still Prohibited on Bay Bridge, in Case Anybody Forgot (SFChron)
  • Contra Costa Approves “Renewable” Fuel Refinery (DanvilleSanRamon)
  • More on Passing of Norm Mineta (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: Road Diets, “Jay” Walking (EastBayTimes)

