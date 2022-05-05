Today’s Headlines
- Lighting Up Valencia (SFExaminer)
- Monorails and Other Early Visions for BART (RailwayAge)
- Car Crashes are Rarely “Accidents” (SFExaminer)
- What’s on the Ballot (SFChron)
- Oakland Considers 1,000-Person Homeless Shelter (EastBayTimes)
- 300 Affordable Housing Units in S.F. Remain Empty (SFChron)
- Bay Area Housing, Pittsburgh, PA Only City That’s Truly “Affordable” (SFChron)
- Walking Still Prohibited on Bay Bridge, in Case Anybody Forgot (SFChron)
- Contra Costa Approves “Renewable” Fuel Refinery (DanvilleSanRamon)
- More on Passing of Norm Mineta (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: Road Diets, “Jay” Walking (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?