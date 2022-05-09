This Week: Emeryville, Bike East Bay Volunteer, Fremont
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Bikes Infra? Housing? Emeryville’s Got This. Its commitment to housing, bike infrastructure, building decarbonization and more are a model for other cities to learn from. Join SPUR for a conversation with Emeryville Mayor John Bauters. Tuesday, May 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday BTWD Bag Stuffing Party. Join Bike East Bay for this volunteer event to prep for Bike to Work Day. Pizza provided. Wednesday, May 11, 4-7 p.m. 466 Water Street, Oakland.
- Thursday Fremont Innovation District Celebration. Bike East Bay joins the city of Fremont in celebrating new bike facilities, such as the new bike/ped bridge, a woonerf, a segment of the East Bay Greenway, separated bike ways, and more at this Bike Month event. Thursday, May 12, 5:30-8 p.m. Warm Springs/South Fremont BART, 45193 Warm Springs Blvd., Fremont.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Bike Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, May 13, 7:15- 8:45 a.m. Meet at McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Exploring Oakland’s District 2. Grand Lake, Chinatown, Trestle Glen, Highland Park and more. Join SPUR and Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas for a tour of her favorite spots in her Oakland district. Friday, May 13, 3-4 p.m. Register for tour.
- Saturday Family Bike Fair & Learn to Ride. State Assembly member Phil Ting and Frank McCoppin Elementary School host the annual Family Bike Fair open to all San Francisco families. Come improve your bike skills, learn about Safe Routes to School, bike safety, and legislation that affects the community. Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Frank McCoppin Elementary School, 651 6th Avenue, S.F.
- Sunday Adult Learn to Ride Class. Instructors will work one-on-one to assist participants in learning the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Sunday, May 15, 12-3 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F. Register for wait list.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.