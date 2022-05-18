Today’s Headlines
- Space Near Montgomery BART Getting Makeover (SFChron)
- Infrastructure Bank for San Francisco? (48Hills)
- Deceased Found on T Third Tracks Likely Killed by Motorist (SFGate)
- Berkeley’s Electric Scooter Program (Berkeleyside)
- Latest on Humboldt County Rail-Trail vs. Train Fight (LostCoastOutpost)
- Millennium Tower Continues to Tilt (SFGate)
- Pink Triangle to Light Up (Hoodline)
- Letters: Proposed Speed Camera Fines too Low (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Remembering Norm Mineta, Unselfish Advocate (KyodoNews)
- Commentary: Community Involvement Key to Solving Housing Crisis (CalMatters)
- Commentary: Reopen Hidden Public Spaces Closed by COVID (SFChron)
- Commentary: Cal Should Not Build on People’s Park (Berkeleyside)
