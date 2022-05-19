Today’s Headlines
- Muni Plans Service Restorations (SFBay)
- Latest on Masking on Transit (SFExaminer)
- San Jose Plans Airport Connector (SJSpotlight)
- Old Crafts Keep Cable Cars Running (SFExaminer)
- Spike in Traffic Violence Continues (SFChron)
- Has Office vs. Work from Home Reached New Normal? (EastBayTimes)
- Will E-Bikes Increase Crashes? (SFExaminer)
- Science Sounds Alarm on Global Pollution (Phys.Org)
- Role of Rooftop Gardens (Berkeleyside)
- Concord Housing Development on Hold (SFChron)
- Commentary: Can “Renewables” Make Public Transportation Cheaper? (RenewableEnergy)
- Commentary: Vote ‘Yes’ on Muni Funding (BayAreaReporter)
