Today’s Headlines

Sunset Community Shuttle Proposed (SFBay)

Signs of Life at Transbay Transit Center (SFExaminer)

More on J.F.K. Promenade (MomentumMag)

Bus Maker Will Hire More Women, Minorities (WashPost)

Families of Slain VTA Workers Sue (SFChron, KTVU)

Who’s Responsible for VTA and Other Massacres? (CalMatters)

Autonomous Car Blocks Fire Truck (Wired)

Housing Tower Construction in San Jose (EastBayTimes)

On the Mission District Carnival (SFChron)

Why we Still Love California (NYTimes)

Things People Hate About Transit (theOnion)

Commentary: Berkeley Needs Density at its BART Stations (Berkeleyside)

Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish Monday, May 30