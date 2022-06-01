Today’s Headlines

Advocates Plead for Safer Streets (SFBay)

Rail Ridership Up (MassTransit)

Q&A with Historian on S.F. Transportation (SFExaminer)

More on Integrated Transit Bill Advancing (GCN)

More on Housing and the People’s Park (Berkeleyside)

Housing to Rise Behind Berkeley Theater (SFChron)

Global Warming’s Threat to Hunter’s Point (SFExaminer)

Book Review: The History of the Bicycle (Atlantic)

Commentary: Denser Housing for BART Stations (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Young Face a Bleak Future without HSR (CapWeekly)

Commentary: The Tenderloin’s Children (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?