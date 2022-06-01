Today’s Headlines
- Advocates Plead for Safer Streets (SFBay)
- Rail Ridership Up (MassTransit)
- Q&A with Historian on S.F. Transportation (SFExaminer)
- More on Integrated Transit Bill Advancing (GCN)
- More on Housing and the People’s Park (Berkeleyside)
- Housing to Rise Behind Berkeley Theater (SFChron)
- Global Warming’s Threat to Hunter’s Point (SFExaminer)
- Book Review: The History of the Bicycle (Atlantic)
- Commentary: Denser Housing for BART Stations (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Young Face a Bleak Future without HSR (CapWeekly)
- Commentary: The Tenderloin’s Children (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?