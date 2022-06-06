This Week: CEQA, Beginning Cyclists, Vigil for Jonathan Waters
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Understanding CEQA. Join this SPUR panel and learn about California’s Environmental Quality Act, its successes, its failures, and recent reforms. Tuesday, June 7, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday On-Bike Practice for Beginning Adult Cyclists. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for those who are looking to get more comfortable balancing, pedaling, turning, and shifting gears before they head out onto the streets. Wednesday, June 8, 4-7 p.m., Monroe Elementary School, 260 Madrid Street, S.F. This class is full. Click to join waitlist.
- Wednesday Vigil for Jonathan Waters. Waters was riding his bike at the intersection of Shattuck and 55th in Oakland when he was struck and killed by a driver Friday night. Join friends and advocates for this vigil to encourage Oakland to enact a quick-build with bulb-outs, crosswalks, and bollard protected bike lanes, and prioritize street safety improvements everywhere before anyone else is killed. Wednesday, June 8, 5:30–6:30 p.m., 55th Street & Shattuck Avenue, Oakland.
- Thursday Home Run for Homes. In 2016, San Diego implemented the Affordable Homes Bonus Program (AHBP), which allows developers to build additional housing if they also dedicate a portion of the new development to be affordable. The program, which builds on California’s existing Density Bonus Law, has enabled a substantial increase in the production of market-rate and deed-restricted affordable homes in San Diego. Join this SPUR talk to hear about how it’s working. Thursday, June 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Bay Trail Ride for a Livable Planet. This East Bay ride starts in Richmond and ends at Lake Merritt in Oakland. Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Starts at Richmond BART station, 1700 Nevin Ave. Ends at Lake Merritt. There is a $35 charge.
- Sunday Family Cycling Workshop. This Bike East Bay workshop is for kids who are able to ride a bike and ready to take to the paths and roadways with their parents (suggested grade range 2nd-6th). Sunday, June 12, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hart Middle School blacktop, 4433 Willow Road, Pleasanton. Click to register.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.