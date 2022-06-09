Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Measure Still too Close to Call (SFGate)
  • BART Delays after Computer Failure (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Scooters Get a Second Chance (NYTimes)
  • Questions About Leaving Masks Optional in S.F., on Muni (LATimes)
  • More on Parcel in Downtown San Jose Needed for BART Extension (EastBayTimes)
  • Big Plans for Diridon Station and Real Estate Around it (NobHillGazette)
  • Mechanical Issues Likely Behind Caltrain Brush Fires (SMDailyJournal)
  • Are Cruise AV’s Ready? (SFExaminer)
  • Office Complex OK’d in South S.F. (SMDailyJournal)
  • Lawsuit Over Martinez Oil Refinery (CBSNews)
  • Efforts to Clean Stormwater (SFChron)
  • Letters: California Progress as Bike-Friendly State (EastBayTimes)

