Muni Measure Still too Close to Call (SFGate)

BART Delays after Computer Failure (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Scooters Get a Second Chance (NYTimes)

Questions About Leaving Masks Optional in S.F., on Muni (LATimes)

More on Parcel in Downtown San Jose Needed for BART Extension (EastBayTimes)

Big Plans for Diridon Station and Real Estate Around it (NobHillGazette)

Mechanical Issues Likely Behind Caltrain Brush Fires (SMDailyJournal)

Are Cruise AV’s Ready? (SFExaminer)

Office Complex OK’d in South S.F. (SMDailyJournal)

Lawsuit Over Martinez Oil Refinery (CBSNews)

Efforts to Clean Stormwater (SFChron)

Letters: California Progress as Bike-Friendly State (EastBayTimes)

