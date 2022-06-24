Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Prep for Pride Parade (ABC7)
  • BART Sued Over Ads (EastBayTimes)
  • Police ID Man Shot to Death on Muni Train (SFChron)
  • More on 14th Street Redesign Approval (Oaklandside)
  • Oakland Police Release Video of Driver Who Killed Cyclist Last Thursday (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
  • Proposals to Get People with Mental Illness off the Street (SFChron)
  • Debate Over Funding Tenderloin Ambassador Program (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • What Would S.F. Look Like with Significantly More Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Critics Say State Falls Short in Fighting Climate Change (SFExaminer)
  • Remembering Jonathan Waters (Oaklandside)
  • Commentary: Let’s Produce More CO2 by Using Wood as Fuel? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Gas Prices Trigger Political Theater (SFExaminer)

