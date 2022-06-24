Today’s Headlines

Transit Prep for Pride Parade (ABC7)

BART Sued Over Ads (EastBayTimes)

Police ID Man Shot to Death on Muni Train (SFChron)

More on 14th Street Redesign Approval (Oaklandside)

Oakland Police Release Video of Driver Who Killed Cyclist Last Thursday (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Proposals to Get People with Mental Illness off the Street (SFChron)

Debate Over Funding Tenderloin Ambassador Program (SFChron, SFExaminer)

What Would S.F. Look Like with Significantly More Housing (SFExaminer)

Critics Say State Falls Short in Fighting Climate Change (SFExaminer)

Remembering Jonathan Waters (Oaklandside)

Commentary: Let’s Produce More CO2 by Using Wood as Fuel? (SFChron)

Commentary: Gas Prices Trigger Political Theater (SFExaminer)

