Today’s Headlines
- Transit Prep for Pride Parade (ABC7)
- BART Sued Over Ads (EastBayTimes)
- Police ID Man Shot to Death on Muni Train (SFChron)
- More on 14th Street Redesign Approval (Oaklandside)
- Oakland Police Release Video of Driver Who Killed Cyclist Last Thursday (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Proposals to Get People with Mental Illness off the Street (SFChron)
- Debate Over Funding Tenderloin Ambassador Program (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- What Would S.F. Look Like with Significantly More Housing (SFExaminer)
- Critics Say State Falls Short in Fighting Climate Change (SFExaminer)
- Remembering Jonathan Waters (Oaklandside)
- Commentary: Let’s Produce More CO2 by Using Wood as Fuel? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Gas Prices Trigger Political Theater (SFExaminer)
