Today’s Headlines

Cost of Fare Evasion to Muni (SFChron)

More on MTC’s Single Mapping System (CupertinoToday, MountainViewVoice)

More on Reversal on Slow Lake Street (SFExaminer)

40 Story Residential Tower Approved for Market (SFChron)

Bay Area Loses Tech Jobs (SFChron)

More on Tunnel Tops Park (Hoodline)

Park Being Built in Bayview (Hoodline)

More on New Corte Madera Creek Bridge Bike Path (MarinIJ)

Manchin Tanks Climate Action (SFGate)

Letters: Cyclists and Transit Riders Have Questions Too (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Stop Building Freeways (CalBike)

Commentary: S.F.’s Outdoor Dining Sucks (SFExaminer)

