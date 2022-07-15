Today’s Headlines
- Cost of Fare Evasion to Muni (SFChron)
- More on MTC’s Single Mapping System (CupertinoToday, MountainViewVoice)
- More on Reversal on Slow Lake Street (SFExaminer)
- 40 Story Residential Tower Approved for Market (SFChron)
- Bay Area Loses Tech Jobs (SFChron)
- More on Tunnel Tops Park (Hoodline)
- Park Being Built in Bayview (Hoodline)
- More on New Corte Madera Creek Bridge Bike Path (MarinIJ)
- Manchin Tanks Climate Action (SFGate)
- Letters: Cyclists and Transit Riders Have Questions Too (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Stop Building Freeways (CalBike)
- Commentary: S.F.’s Outdoor Dining Sucks (SFExaminer)
