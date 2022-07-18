This Week: Zoning, Biketivist, Session Fest
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday How Zoning Broke the American City. The book, Arbitrary Lines: How Zoning Broke the American City and How to Fix It, argues that it’s time for America to move beyond zoning for building more affordable, vibrant, equitable, and sustainable cities. Join SPUR for a discussion with the author. Tuesday, July 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Biketivist Forum. This is an opportunity for the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition’s members to meet and connect and organize. Wednesday, July 20, 5-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, July 22, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Volunteer to Support Bike East Bay at Session Fest. All proceeds benefit Bike East Bay in its local advocacy efforts to bring about better, safer biking for all. Saturday, July 23, 8 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Snow Park, Oakland.
- Sunday Adult Learn to Ride Class. Instructors will work one-on-one to assist participants in learning the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Sunday, July 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in S.F. Register for wait list.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.