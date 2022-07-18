Today’s Headlines

  • Presidio Tunnel Tops Officially Opens (SFChron, SFGate, KTVU)
  • Transit Agencies Try to Connect with Youths (NextCity)
  • BART Mask Mandate Expires (SFChron)
  • More on High Speed Rail Getting $4.2 Billion (Forbes)
  • S.F.’s $20,000 Trash Can (SFChron)
  • Cruise Knew its Cars Aren’t Road Worthy (SFChron)
  • Police Racial Profiling Getting Worse (SFChron)
  • London Breed Talks About Remote Work Challenges (CNBC)
  • Commentary: Golden Gate Transit in the Post COVID World (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Congrats S.F., the ‘Techies’ are Leaving (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Traveling Amtrak’s California Zephyr to San Francisco (NYTimes)
  • Commentary: San Francisco can Learn from Other Cities (SFChron)

