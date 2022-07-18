Today’s Headlines
- Presidio Tunnel Tops Officially Opens (SFChron, SFGate, KTVU)
- Transit Agencies Try to Connect with Youths (NextCity)
- BART Mask Mandate Expires (SFChron)
- More on High Speed Rail Getting $4.2 Billion (Forbes)
- S.F.’s $20,000 Trash Can (SFChron)
- Cruise Knew its Cars Aren’t Road Worthy (SFChron)
- Police Racial Profiling Getting Worse (SFChron)
- London Breed Talks About Remote Work Challenges (CNBC)
- Commentary: Golden Gate Transit in the Post COVID World (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Congrats S.F., the ‘Techies’ are Leaving (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Traveling Amtrak’s California Zephyr to San Francisco (NYTimes)
- Commentary: San Francisco can Learn from Other Cities (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
