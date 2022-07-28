Today’s Headlines
- BART Lacked Heat Speed Policy (NBCBayArea)
- BART Goats Clear Brush (NBCBayArea)
- More on Mission Police Station Barricades (SFGate)
- Police Recommend Charges for Truck Driver for Hitting Bridge (Berkeleyside)
- Manchin Reaches Deal with Democrats (SFGate)
- San Rafael Plans New Housing, Some Near Transit (MarinIJ)
- Twitter Cancels Oakland Office (SFChron)
- Treasure Island ‘Affordable’ Housing Breaks Ground (SFExaminer)
- More on Great Walkway ‘Compromise’ (CBSLocal)
- Taxis Booked Via Uber? (SFExaminer)
- Development Around Mission/26th (MissionLocal)
- Commentary: Don’t Power EVs with Gas (SFChron)
