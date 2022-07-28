Today’s Headlines

  • BART Lacked Heat Speed Policy (NBCBayArea)
  • BART Goats Clear Brush (NBCBayArea)
  • More on Mission Police Station Barricades (SFGate)
  • Police Recommend Charges for Truck Driver for Hitting Bridge (Berkeleyside)
  • Manchin Reaches Deal with Democrats (SFGate)
  • San Rafael Plans New Housing, Some Near Transit (MarinIJ)
  • Twitter Cancels Oakland Office (SFChron)
  • Treasure Island ‘Affordable’ Housing Breaks Ground (SFExaminer)
  • More on Great Walkway ‘Compromise’ (CBSLocal)
  • Taxis Booked Via Uber? (SFExaminer)
  • Development Around Mission/26th (MissionLocal)
  • Commentary: Don’t Power EVs with Gas (SFChron)

