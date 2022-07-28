Today’s Headlines

BART Lacked Heat Speed Policy (NBCBayArea)

BART Goats Clear Brush (NBCBayArea)

More on Mission Police Station Barricades (SFGate)

Police Recommend Charges for Truck Driver for Hitting Bridge (Berkeleyside)

Manchin Reaches Deal with Democrats (SFGate)

San Rafael Plans New Housing, Some Near Transit (MarinIJ)

Twitter Cancels Oakland Office (SFChron)

Treasure Island ‘Affordable’ Housing Breaks Ground (SFExaminer)

More on Great Walkway ‘Compromise’ (CBSLocal)

Taxis Booked Via Uber? (SFExaminer)

Development Around Mission/26th (MissionLocal)

Commentary: Don’t Power EVs with Gas (SFChron)

