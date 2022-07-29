Today’s Headlines
- BART Reinstates Mask Mandate Again (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Petroleum-Written Climate Bill Specifically Bans Rail from Funding (Vice)
- America’s Passenger Rail Renaissance? (NYSun)
- How to Drive a Bus in a Pandemic (Bloomberg)
- Downtown Housing Development Approved (SFChron)
- And More on the Great Walkway (KRON4)
- Oakland Encampment Members Face Evictions (SFChron)
- Leaded Gas Still in Use in Aviation (SFChron)
- Commentary: Cities are Obsolete Again (ComputerWorld)
- Commentary: Nature of Dissent Towards Housing on ‘People’s Park’ (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: We Must Make Transit Feel Safe (MSN/CalMatters)
