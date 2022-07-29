Today’s Headlines

BART Reinstates Mask Mandate Again (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Petroleum-Written Climate Bill Specifically Bans Rail from Funding (Vice)

America’s Passenger Rail Renaissance? (NYSun)

How to Drive a Bus in a Pandemic (Bloomberg)

Downtown Housing Development Approved (SFChron)

And More on the Great Walkway (KRON4)

Oakland Encampment Members Face Evictions (SFChron)

Leaded Gas Still in Use in Aviation (SFChron)

Commentary: Cities are Obsolete Again (ComputerWorld)

Commentary: Nature of Dissent Towards Housing on ‘People’s Park’ (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: We Must Make Transit Feel Safe (MSN/CalMatters)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?