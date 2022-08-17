Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Could Lose Big if Housing Plan Fails (SFExaminer)
  • Four Years of Transbay Transit Center (SFist)
  • More on Clipper Bay-Wide Pass (RichmondStandard)
  • More on BART, Caltrain, other Transit Systems (RailwayAge)
  • The Cost of Climate Change (FastCo)
  • S.F. Congestion Pricing Pause (GovTech)
  • Affordable Housing on Shaky Ground (SFExaminer)
  • Renovations at Muir Woods (SFChron)
  • Future for Aerial Tramways? (Raconteur)
  • Salaries of San Francisco Employees (SFChron)
  • Commentary: A Recession Could Help Remote Work (SFChron)

