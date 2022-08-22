This Week: Page Street, Safe Driving, Morning Ride

Here is a list of events this week.

Wednesday Page Neighborway Outdoor Office Hours. Page Neighborway staff will be tabling on the corner at John Muir Elementary. Come chat with the team about your experience traveling on Page Street and thoughts on the existing and proposed traffic-circulation measures. Wednesday, August 24, 3-6 p.m., Page Street & Webster Street, S.F.

Bike-Safe Driving. If you're a driver looking to keep cyclists safe, join this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition webinar. Wednesday, August 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.

Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, August 26, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.

On-Bike Practice for New Adult Cyclists. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on-bike class will teach skills including starting and stopping, and scanning and signaling to communicate next moves. After practicing those skills in a car-free space, participants will go on a guided, on-road ride. Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.

Fix A Flat Workshop. A Bike East Bay League-certified instructor will cover the basic process for repairing a flat tire on a bike. Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Berkeley Public Library, Tarea Hall Pittman Branch, 1901 Russell St., Berkeley.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.