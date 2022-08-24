Today’s Headlines
- Mission District Locals Talk About What they Want for 24th Street BART (SFChron)
- More of Caltrain’s New Fleet Arrives (MassTransit)
- And More on High-Speed Rail Approvals (ENR)
- More on Federal Awards for Infrastructure Projects (TTNews)
- VTA Bus Driver Forced to Retire After Threatening to “Shoot Everybody” (EastBayTimes)
- Oakland Notices Motorists Park on the Sidewalk (Oaklandside)
- Can Tech Help Cities Manage the Curb Better? (NYTimes)
- Negligent Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Lafayette Gets Probation (EastBayTimes)
- Paul Pelosi Gets Wrist Slap for Drunk Driving (SFGate)
- Bans on New Gas Stations in Sonoma County (ABC7)
- Letters: Unsafe Walking vs. Unsafe Driving (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?