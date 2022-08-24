Today’s Headlines

  • Mission District Locals Talk About What they Want for 24th Street BART (SFChron)
  • More of Caltrain’s New Fleet Arrives (MassTransit)
  • And More on High-Speed Rail Approvals (ENR)
  • More on Federal Awards for Infrastructure Projects (TTNews)
  • VTA Bus Driver Forced to Retire After Threatening to “Shoot Everybody” (EastBayTimes)
  • Oakland Notices Motorists Park on the Sidewalk (Oaklandside)
  • Can Tech Help Cities Manage the Curb Better? (NYTimes)
  • Negligent Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Lafayette Gets Probation (EastBayTimes)
  • Paul Pelosi Gets Wrist Slap for Drunk Driving (SFGate)
  • Bans on New Gas Stations in Sonoma County (ABC7)
  • Letters: Unsafe Walking vs. Unsafe Driving (EastBayTimes)

