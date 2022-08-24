Today’s Headlines

Mission District Locals Talk About What they Want for 24th Street BART (SFChron)

More of Caltrain’s New Fleet Arrives (MassTransit)

And More on High-Speed Rail Approvals (ENR)

More on Federal Awards for Infrastructure Projects (TTNews)

VTA Bus Driver Forced to Retire After Threatening to “Shoot Everybody” (EastBayTimes)

Oakland Notices Motorists Park on the Sidewalk (Oaklandside)

Can Tech Help Cities Manage the Curb Better? (NYTimes)

Negligent Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Lafayette Gets Probation (EastBayTimes)

Paul Pelosi Gets Wrist Slap for Drunk Driving (SFGate)

Bans on New Gas Stations in Sonoma County (ABC7)

Letters: Unsafe Walking vs. Unsafe Driving (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?