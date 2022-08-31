Today’s Headlines
- Caltrain ‘Juices Up’ for First Time (RailwayAge)
- Muni Works to Reduce Gender-Based Harassment (MassTransit)
- Commuter Rail for Napa? (NorthBayBizJournal)
- Taking Transit to Big Basin Redwoods State Park (SFGate)
- How Will Transit Agencies React to Self-Driving ‘Revolution’? (Forbes)
- East San Rafael Prioritizes Drivers, Eliminates Planned Bike Lane (MarinIJ)
- How Will San Jose’s Next Mayor Address Climate Change? (SJSpotlight)
- Parts of Bay Area Likely to Break 100 Degrees This Week (SFChron)
- Car Companies Petition for Self-Driving Cars without Glass, Standard Controls (GlassBYTEs)
- Will Mixed Income Development Help or Hurt? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Another Story of S.F. Housing Delays (SFChron)
