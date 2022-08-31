Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrain ‘Juices Up’ for First Time (RailwayAge)
  • Muni Works to Reduce Gender-Based Harassment (MassTransit)
  • Commuter Rail for Napa? (NorthBayBizJournal)
  • Taking Transit to Big Basin Redwoods State Park (SFGate)
  • How Will Transit Agencies React to Self-Driving ‘Revolution’? (Forbes)
  • East San Rafael Prioritizes Drivers, Eliminates Planned Bike Lane (MarinIJ)
  • How Will San Jose’s Next Mayor Address Climate Change? (SJSpotlight)
  • Parts of Bay Area Likely to Break 100 Degrees This Week (SFChron)
  • Car Companies Petition for Self-Driving Cars without Glass, Standard Controls (GlassBYTEs)
  • Will Mixed Income Development Help or Hurt? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Another Story of S.F. Housing Delays (SFChron)

